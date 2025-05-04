APGA Refutes Valentine Ozigbo’s Allegation of Governor Soludo Funding APC Candidate in Anambra

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has strongly dismissed claims by Valentine Ozigbo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, that Anambra State Governor Prof. Chukwuma Soludo is financially supporting the APC candidate, Nicholas Ukachukwu, to undermine the APC.

Ozigbo, who came second to Ukachukwu in the APC primary held in April, made the allegation during a television interview, asserting that Soludo was funding Ukachukwu to weaken the APC’s chances in the state.

Responding on Sunday, APGA’s National Coordinator of Media Warriors Forum, Chinedu Obigwe, described Ozigbo’s comments as “laughable” and “desperate,” emphasizing that Ozigbo’s political setbacks are self-inflicted due to poor strategic decisions.

Obigwe stated, “We laughed uncontrollably when we watched Valentine Ozigbo’s latest Channels TV interview. In the interview, he falsely accused Governor Soludo of funding Ukachukwu to weaken APC.”





He further argued that the APC has no significant presence in Anambra, citing a confession by the former Anambra APC chairman, Basil Ejidike, to former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, admitting the party’s non-existence in the state during President Buhari’s tenure.

The statement continued, “So a party that is not in existence in Anambra cannot disturb Governor Soludo’s sleep to warrant him sponsoring Ukachukwu that has nothing to offer to weaken the non-existent party.”

Obigwe urged Ozigbo to be honest and stop living a “fake and pretentious lifestyle,” concluding that “Governor Soludo has nothing to do with the APC candidate and cannot be funding him. The both of them are not on the same level and can never be.”