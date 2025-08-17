APC’s Victory in By-Elections Reflects Tinubu’s Leadership, Says Bankole

A prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee, Tolu Bankole, has applauded the triumph of the ruling party’s candidates in Saturday’s by-elections conducted across several states of the federation.

Bankole, who serves as the APC National Leader for Persons with Disabilities, issued his congratulatory message in Abuja on Sunday. He stressed that the victories reaffirm the APC’s dominance as the preferred political platform in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In Edo State, APC’s Joe Ikpea emerged winner in the Edo Central Senatorial race, while Omosede Igbinedion secured victory in Ovia Federal Constituency. Similarly, Mukhtar Rabi’u clinched the Babura/Garki Federal Constituency seat in Jigawa, just as Misa Musa of Adamawa was declared winner of the Ganye State Constituency seat by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party also recorded successes in Ogun State, with Mrs. Adesola Ayoola-Elegbeji emerging victorious in the Remo Federal Constituency, polling over 41,000 votes. In Kano State, APC’s Garba Gwarmai triumphed in the Ghari/Tsanyawa supplementary election with 31,472 votes, defeating Yusuf Maigado of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), who garnered 27,931 votes. Kaduna State was not left out as APC secured a federal constituency seat along with two other legislative positions.





Bankole praised the courage and resilience of APC’s candidates, noting, “I extend my warm congratulations to all candidates of the APC across the country. Your courage, resilience, and commitment to the ideals of our party and the service of our nation stand as a beacon of hope for the strengthening of democracy in Nigeria.”

He further commended President Bola Tinubu, whom he described as a leader who has created an enabling atmosphere for credible elections. “We must specially acknowledge and commend the uncommon leadership of President Bola Tinubu for creating a level playing ground and upholding the sacred tenets of democracy. By ensuring transparency, fairness, and inclusiveness, Mr President has once again demonstrated that leadership is about trust, equity and service to the people,” Bankole remarked.

He also saluted APC governors, members of the National Working Committee under Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and millions of Nigerians for their support of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Bankole concluded with a pledge that the party remains committed to inclusivity and national development. “Together, we will continue to build a nation where democracy works for all, and development touches every home.”





okay.ng reports that Bankole’s statement underscores the APC’s determination to consolidate its electoral gains while preparing for the 2027 polls.