APC’s Tokunbo Abiru emerges winner of Lagos East senatorial bye-election

Tokunbo Abiru, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been declared the winner of the Lagos East senatorial bye-election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC announced that Abiru won the election with 89,204 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Babatunde Gbadamosi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 11,257 votes to emerge second.

Abiru clinched all the five local government areas in the senatorial district.

Below is a breakdown of results in the five LGAs:

Shomolu



APC: 17,728

PDP: 2,067

Epe



APC: 22,213

PDP: 1,826

Ibeju Lekki



APC: 16,336

PDP: 937

Ikorodu



APC: 19,204

PDP: 3,766

Kosofe



APC: 13,723

PDP: 2,661