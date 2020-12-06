APC’s Tokunbo Abiru emerges winner of Lagos East senatorial bye-election

Politics

Tokunbo Abiru, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been declared the winner of the Lagos East senatorial bye-election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC announced that Abiru won the election with 89,204 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Babatunde Gbadamosi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 11,257 votes to emerge second.

Abiru clinched all the five local government areas in the senatorial district.

Below is a breakdown of results in the five LGAs:

Shomolu

APC: 17,728
PDP: 2,067

Epe

APC: 22,213
PDP: 1,826

Ibeju Lekki

APC: 16,336
PDP: 937

Ikorodu

APC: 19,204
PDP: 3,766

Kosofe

APC: 13,723
PDP: 2,661

