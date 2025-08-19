APC’s Biodun Ajiboye Questions Peter Obi’s Record in Anambra, Defends Tinubu’s Economic Reforms

The political debate over Nigeria’s leadership intensified on Monday as Biodun Ajiboye, a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), dismissed the performance of Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, during his tenure as governor of Anambra State.

Speaking on Politics Today, a flagship programme on Channels Television, Ajiboye expressed doubts about Obi’s credentials, insisting that the so-called “miracle” his supporters attribute to him in Anambra was exaggerated and cannot be compared with President Bola Tinubu’s leadership style.

Ajiboye Challenges Obi’s Legacy

Ajiboye was emphatic in questioning Obi’s achievements, asking: “Even if you produce a million Obis, none can surpass Tinubu. What miracle did he perform in Anambra?”





He argued that Nigeria’s economic and political realities demand bold leadership, which he claimed Obi lacks. According to him, Tinubu, unlike opposition figures, has demonstrated readiness to confront Nigeria’s pressing challenges head-on.

Tinubu’s Economic Decisions Defended

The APC stalwart went further to justify the President’s economic policies, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of exchange rates. Ajiboye maintained that these policies, though painful, were necessary to prevent Nigeria from an imminent economic collapse.

“We were subsidising electricity and fuel. Any nation doing all these must have a highly productive economy, but we don’t. At the point Bola Tinubu came, he said, ‘No, I will not allow this country to go down like this. Let us stop and re-evaluate,’” Ajiboye explained.





Short-Term Pain for Long-Term Stability

Ajiboye appealed to Nigerians to be patient, stressing that the ongoing hardships were temporary. He added: “The only question we should ask ourselves now is: do we want to go through the tough times now and enjoy later, or do we want to continue and crash completely? The nation was going to crash if such steps were not taken.”

Obi and Atiku Accused of Avoiding Reality

Ajiboye also took aim at opposition leaders, particularly Peter Obi and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, accusing them of failing to acknowledge the true state of Nigeria’s economy. He claimed Tinubu’s model of governance, built on his record in Lagos, remains the best option to reposition the country.