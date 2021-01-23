APC postpones membership registration until further notice

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced postponement of its proposed nationwide registration/revalidation slated for Monday, January 25, 2021.

This was disclosed in a statement titled “Notice” by the Secretary of the Caretaker/National Convention Planning Committee of the party, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, in Abuja, on Saturday.

The statement read: “We sincerely apologise on the postponement of the proposed All Progressives Congress party registration which was scheduled to take place on Monday 25th of January, 2021, now put on hold till further notice to be declared by the state chairman.

“We, therefore, implore all members and stakeholders, well-wishers and lovers willing to join our great party to put on hold till directive comes from above. Thanks for your cooperation.”