APC Poised for New Leadership as National Executive Committee Gathers in Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to appoint a new National Chairman during a pivotal National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for Thursday in Abuja. This development comes after former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, stepped down from the position in June citing health concerns, though political insiders link his resignation to internal jockeying ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Following Ganduje’s departure, Deputy National Chairman Ali Dalori assumed the role of acting chairman. According to multiple sources within the party who spoke to okay.ng reports on condition of anonymity, the NEC agenda is robust, featuring the appointment of a substantive chairman, updates from the Constitution Review Committee, and discussions on upcoming party congresses.

Inside the party Secretariat, leaders show preference for Dalori maintaining his acting status until a formal Elective Convention can convene to elect the full National Working Committee. Nevertheless, influential party figures—including members of the Progressives Governors Forum and the current NWC—are awaiting President Bola Tinubu’s final directive before proceeding.

Key contenders for the chairmanship currently include former Nasarawa State Governor Tanko Al-Makura and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, evidencing a strong North-Central push for the party’s leadership to return to this strategically significant region.





Since its inception, the APC has seen six chairmen, with Ganduje being the latest. The party’s 2022 constitution empowers the NEC to appoint the chairman and set caretaker committees where necessary, with defined tenures capped at 12 months.

Deputy National Secretary Festus Fuanter confirmed the NEC meeting’s timing and its comprehensive agenda, emphasizing that any nomination made on Thursday would be provisional pending ratification at the Elective Convention.

The party is also focusing on electronic registration to broaden membership, streamline verification, and enhance accountability, as highlighted by Deputy Organising Secretary Eze Duru. This digital push is part of a wider strategy to position the APC for sustained success and credibility.

Amid these procedural moves, the North-Central APC Forum has publicly urged the party leadership to return the chairmanship to their zone, citing the region’s historical contributions and electoral significance. They argue that failing to do so would undermine equity within the party. This call, however, has been met with measured responses from North-West APC officials who stress adherence to democratic processes and the party’s constitutional provisions.





Underpinning all these maneuvers is President Tinubu, who attended a closed-door meeting with party elite earlier in the week and is expected to actively participate in Thursday’s NEC session, where a definitive course on the party’s leadership will be charted.