APC, PDP Fire First Shots Ahead of 2027 as Power Struggle Intensifies

Less than two years before Nigerians return to the polls, the stage is already heating up for a dramatic political showdown between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

On Thursday, both political giants held their National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings in Abuja, each outlining robust strategies and internal reorganisations in a bid to take command of the 2027 general elections.

At the heart of APC’s preparation is the emergence of Professor Yilwatda Nentawe, former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, as the party’s new National Chairman. Yilwatda’s appointment followed the resignation of Abdullahi Ganduje in June, citing health concerns.

His nomination was moved by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, who also chairs the Progressive Governors Forum. Uzodimma recommended that the chairmanship position, previously zoned to the North-East, be returned to the North Central zone, with Yilwatda as the party’s new helmsman.





The motion was seconded by House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, followed by a unanimous voice vote confirming Yilwatda’s leadership.

In his acceptance speech, Yilwatda pledged to unify the APC and expand its reach, describing the party as a vehicle needing a collective mechanical fix. “All of us here are the mechanics of the party and the party is our vehicle. We are to fix it and move it to our destination of choice,” he declared.

He commended President Bola Tinubu and other stakeholders for their trust, affirming that the 2027 election was already “a done deal for APC.” The new chairman promised to attract more governors, lawmakers, and party faithful, confidently stating that APC will continue to lead Nigeria into its next political phase.

okay.ng reports that President Tinubu, during the APC NEC meeting, acknowledged the frustrations of Nigerians at the grassroots and urged governors to enhance community engagement. “You must wet the grass more and deliver progressive change,” he advised.





He dismissed rival opposition efforts as “a coalition of confusion,” urging open-door policies within the APC and calling for a united progressive doctrine. Tinubu announced plans for a party secretariat in Abuja and commended revenue growth under his leadership.

Meanwhile, the PDP is not backing down.

Led by Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), the PDP NEC resolved to challenge the APC and any coalitions formed, especially with the defections of top figures such as Atiku Abubakar and Dele Momodu to the emerging ADC-led bloc.

Speaking at the NEC meeting, Governor Mohammed stated, “We must be able to hide our personal ambition… so that we can leave a level playing field.” He emphasised PDP’s resilience and readiness to offer political competition on a national scale.

Acting PDP Chairman Umar Damagum also downplayed the recent coalition of defectors, describing it as an ill-fated political experiment. “Many who jumped on the coalition bandwagon have already returned to our fold,” he said.

PDP announced that its Elective National Convention, originally slated for August, would now be held in Ibadan in November 2025. Damagum revealed that efforts are ongoing to recover legislative seats lost to defections and to reposition the PDP as Nigeria’s leading opposition force.

The BoT also urged caution in reacting to defectors, with members advocating for reconciliation. Former Senate President Bukola Saraki praised the party’s ability to resolve internal issues, citing progress toward a united front in 2027.

While the APC prepares to consolidate its dominance under a new chairman, the PDP is banking on renewed unity, discipline, and strategic recalibration to reclaim national leadership.