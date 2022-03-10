APC fixes date for emergency NEC meeting

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed March 17 for an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

This is contained in a notice of meeting signed by Governor Abubakar Bello, the acting chairman of the APC CECPC, Ken Nnamani (South-East) and Stella Okotete (National Women Leader).

Others are Aba Ali (North-West) and Tahir Mamman (North-East).

The virtual NEC meeting will be held at 11:00 a.m.

The decision to hold the meeting was taken at the 23rd meeting of the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) on Tuesday.

The APC national convention will hold on March 26.

They said the meeting was pursuant to Article 25B (i and ii) of the party’s constitution and the power vested on the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) via the NEC resolution of December 8, 2020.