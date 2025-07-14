APC Dominates Lagos LG Elections Amidst Opposition Outcry

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has secured a sweeping victory in Lagos State’s local government elections, clinching all 57 chairmanship seats and 375 out of 376 councillorship positions. The announcement was made at the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) headquarters in Sabo Yaba by Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile (retd.), the commission’s chair.

According to LASIEC, the APC prevailed across all 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas. The only exception was in Ward D of Yaba LCDA, where the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Babatunde Dosunmu—formerly of the APC—won a rare seat for his new party.

Opposition parties have rejected the results, citing widespread irregularities and low voter turnout. Tai Benedict, the PDP’s Deputy Chairman in Lagos, stated, “I’m not disappointed in the results. I’m not disappointed at all. We’re going to commend all our candidates in the election for standing tall and making the party proud. And at least, the people will now know the difference between the PDP and the LP. That is for one.”

He further questioned the credibility of the outcome, referencing the APC’s “aggressive campaigns” and the improbability of their vote tallies given the observed voter apathy. “Get all the chairmanship calculations all over the city, see how many thousands, compared to the last election. You will see that. So, the system is bad,” Benedict remarked.





Sam Okpala, Secretary of the Labour Party in Lagos, dismissed the exercise entirely: “I think what happened is that there was no election. What we witnessed in Lagos yesterday (Saturday) was a sham, a rape of democracy, a waste of billions of naira of taxpayers’ money.”

The African Action Congress (AAC), through its chairman Ayoyinka Oni, called for the cancellation of the polls, describing the process as deeply flawed: “This is not an election, it is worse than a coup. We demand the immediate cancellation of the entire exercise.”

In contrast, APC Publicity Secretary Seye Oladejo praised the electorate and party loyalists, stating, “This resounding win is a testament to the enduring relationship between the APC and the great people of Lagos. It reflects not only confidence in the leadership of our party but also the continued endorsement of our vision for progress, development, and inclusive governance at the grassroots level.”

Okay.ng reports that the controversy surrounding the poll results has intensified debates about electoral integrity and democratic processes in Lagos State.