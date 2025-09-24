APC Dismisses ADC’s One-Term Prediction for Tinubu as Political Comedy

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rubbished the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over its claim that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will only serve one term in office.

In a statement on Wednesday, APC’s Lagos spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, described the ADC as “a group of serial defectors on political life support” who are only seeking attention with unrealistic prophecies.

Oladejo remarked, “Their claim that President Tinubu will be a one-term President is nothing but idle talk from a party that has never tasted power at the center and is unlikely to do so in this lifetime.”

He insisted that Tinubu is focused on repositioning Nigeria’s economy through bold reforms that past administrations could not implement. “Our people say you don’t learn to walk by first attempting to run. The APC government under Tinubu is laying solid foundations, step by step, for lasting transformation,” Oladejo emphasized.





Citing the ruling party’s sweeping victories in recent by-elections, Oladejo said it was a clear demonstration of public trust in Tinubu’s leadership. He added that, “No amount of idle chatter from the ADC can derail the historic mandate and steady leadership of President Tinubu.”

The APC further stressed that the ADC has no grassroots structure, national recognition, or electoral achievements to back its predictions.

okay.ng reports that the Lagos APC urged Nigerians to disregard what it described as “political distractions” and instead rally around Tinubu’s administration for national stability and continuity.