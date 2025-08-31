APC Chieftain Predicts Shift in South-East Support for Tinubu Ahead of 2027 Election

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Professor Anthony Agbazuere, has declared that the South-East geopolitical zone will rally behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting of APC members from the old Aba political bloc held at Ikem Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State, Agbazuere described President Tinubu as a visionary leader whose policies have repositioned Nigeria’s economy and rekindled hope for ordinary citizens.

According to him, the removal of fuel subsidy, though initially criticized, has created financial space for state governors and local government chairmen to deliver projects. He added that the establishment of the South-East Development Commission, targeted at rebuilding the region after decades of neglect, has further endeared Tinubu to the Igbo people.

“As members of the APC, we are very happy that we have a president who is working very hard, who is exceptional as a leader. President Bola Tinubu is a special species of man. Only those who have little IQ will dispute that,” Agbazuere said.





He condemned the past administration for engaging in what he called “printing of money to survive,” thereby leaving future generations indebted. He stressed that Tinubu’s decision to halt subsidy fraud saved Nigeria from further economic collapse.

Agbazuere also highlighted Tinubu’s efforts in restoring local government autonomy, despite resistance from state governors, as well as the introduction of a student loan scheme to ensure access to higher education for children from poor families.

He noted that Tinubu’s tax reforms have exempted low-income earners from taxation, a move he described as historic. “Today, if you’re not working in Nigeria, you won’t pay tax. Who has ever done this before? If not Tinubu, so why must we not support such a person that says that the rich who get so much money should be paying their tax,” he stated.

The APC leader urged presidential aspirants eyeing the 2027 election to step aside and allow Tinubu complete his eight-year mandate, insisting that his agenda must not be truncated.





Meanwhile, Chief Ebere Nwachukwu, convener of the APC meeting in the Ukwa la Ngwa bloc, emphasized that the gathering was to foster unity within the party and prepare ahead of the October congress, with hopes of clinching the governorship seat in Abia State by 2027.

okay.ng reports that the meeting concluded with strong calls for solidarity among members to ensure the party’s victory both at the state and national levels.