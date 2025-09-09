AOS Orwell Recruitment 2025: Experienced Roles, Requirements, How to Apply, Deadline

AOS Orwell, an indigenous oilfield services company providing well construction and engineering solutions to Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, is hiring experienced professionals. If you have 5+ years in engineering, projects, finance, sales or controls, this is a strong mid-career opportunity.

Quick facts

Employer: AOS Orwell

AOS Orwell Openings: Experienced roles (see full list below)

Experienced roles (see full list below) Minimum experience: 5+ years

Application method: Email your CV to [email protected] with the job title as the email subject

Email your to with the Deadline: 30 September 2025

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Only candidates will be contacted Website: aosorwell.com

Vacancies (2025 experienced intake)

Accountant Focus: financial reporting, cost control for projects, payables/receivables, reconciliations, audit support. Field Service Engineer Focus: field installation, commissioning, troubleshooting, HSE compliance, client interface on site. ICSS Engineer(Instrumentation, Control & Safety Systems) Focus: DCS/PLC/SCADA, safety systems, loop checks, FAT/SAT, control system upgrades. Lead, Design Engineer Focus: lead multidisciplinary designs, drawings and specifications, code compliance, design reviews, mentoring. Project Manager Focus: project planning, budgeting, risk, stakeholder management, on-time delivery and QHSE oversight. Revenues to Cash Realisation Officer Focus: billing accuracy, receivables follow-up, cash application, dispute resolution, revenue assurance. Technical Sales Engineer Focus: solution selling, bid/tender support, demos, account growth, competitor and market intelligence. Executive Account Manager Focus: key account strategy, contracts renewal, cross-selling across product lines, executive reporting.

All roles are targeted at professionals with at least five years’ relevant experience in the oil and gas or related industrial sectors.

How to apply (do it exactly this way)

Prepare a 1–3 page CV tailored to the role. Save as PDF with a clear file name: Firstname_Lastname_AOSOrwell_<Role>.pdf . Email to [email protected]. Subject line: the job title you are applying for (e.g., Project Manager). Send one application per candidate before 30 September 2025.

CV tips to stand out

Quantify results: “Cut well intervention downtime by 18% ”, “Closed ₦1.2bn in accounts receivable”, “Delivered 3 brownfield upgrades on schedule”.

”, “Closed in accounts receivable”, “Delivered brownfield upgrades on schedule”. List tools & standards : PLC/DCS brands, AutoCAD/AVEVA, MS Project/Primavera, IFRS, HSE/ISO frameworks.

: PLC/DCS brands, AutoCAD/AVEVA, MS Project/Primavera, IFRS, HSE/ISO frameworks. Add HSE certifications and OEM trainings where relevant.

and where relevant. Highlight client-facing wins (for sales, PM, account roles).

(for sales, PM, account roles). Keep formatting clean; use a professional email and include a reachable phone number.

Red flags (protect yourself)

No application fee. The advert does not request any payment.

The advert does not request any payment. Apply only to [email protected] and verify the job title in your subject .

to and verify the . If contacted, confirm interviews are from an @aosorwell.com address.

FAQs

Who can apply?

Professionals with 5+ years in the listed disciplines and strong oil and gas or industrial experience.

Can I apply for more than one role?

Apply for the single role that best matches your experience to avoid mixed signals.

Where are the roles based?

AOS Orwell operates across Nigeria; shortlisted candidates will receive role-specific location details during the process.





What happens after I submit?

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted for the next steps (tests/interviews).