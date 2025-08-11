News

AON Issues Lifetime Flight Ban on Ibom Air Passenger Over Violent Incident

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has imposed a permanent ‘No Fly’ ban on Comfort Emmanson, a passenger on Ibom Air flight Q9 303 from Uyo to Lagos, following what it described as one of the most severe cases of unruly passenger behaviour witnessed this year.

The incident, which occurred on August 10, 2025, reportedly began when Ms. Emmanson refused to comply with safety instructions regarding mobile phone use.

Matters escalated when she allegedly assaulted Ibom Air crew members and attempted to use a fire extinguisher as a weapon, an act the AON said placed the lives of crew, passengers, and the integrity of the aircraft at risk.

“This was not just disruptive; it was a sustained, violent attack,” the AON said in a statement signed by Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, its spokesperson.
“Effective immediately, Ms. Emmanson is banned from flying with any AON member airline, either domestically or internationally, for life.”

The AON commended Ibom Air for its swift and professional handling of the situation but warned that such violent incidents have become increasingly common.

- Advertisement -

The statement cited recent cases, including the unruly behaviour of Nigerian musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1) on a ValueJet flight and an altercation involving Senator Adams Oshiomhole on Air Peace.

The organisation also highlighted concerns about lapses in Aviation Security (AVSEC), urging the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to tighten security protocols at airports nationwide.

Reaffirming its zero-tolerance policy towards disruptive passengers, the AON said anyone who engages in similar conduct would face the same permanent ban, stressing that all actions will follow due process.

“We are committed to protecting our employees, passengers, and equipment while maintaining the highest safety standards,” Okonkwo stated.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article Lassa Fever Nigeria Sees Drop in Lassa Fever Infections, But High Death Rate Worries Experts

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,540.00
Sell₦1,560.00
GBP
Buy₦2,080.00
Sell₦2,120.00
EUR
Buy₦1,765.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 6 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Lassa Fever
Nigeria Sees Drop in Lassa Fever Infections, But High Death Rate Worries Experts
News
MC Oluomo
MC Oluomo Appeals to Tinubu for Clemency Towards Kwam 1 Over Aviation Ban
News
Sabrina
BBNaija Season 10 Housemate Sabrina Leaves Show Over Medical Concerns
Celebrities
JUST IN: Ibom Air Passenger Who Attacked Crew Sent to Kirikiri as Authorities Intensify Crackdown on Unruly Travellers
News Top stories
Bola Tinubu
Tinubu Applauds NAFDAC for Sustaining WHO Maturity Level 3 in Medicine, Vaccine Regulation
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like