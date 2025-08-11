AON Issues Lifetime Flight Ban on Ibom Air Passenger Over Violent Incident

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has imposed a permanent ‘No Fly’ ban on Comfort Emmanson, a passenger on Ibom Air flight Q9 303 from Uyo to Lagos, following what it described as one of the most severe cases of unruly passenger behaviour witnessed this year.

The incident, which occurred on August 10, 2025, reportedly began when Ms. Emmanson refused to comply with safety instructions regarding mobile phone use.

Matters escalated when she allegedly assaulted Ibom Air crew members and attempted to use a fire extinguisher as a weapon, an act the AON said placed the lives of crew, passengers, and the integrity of the aircraft at risk.

“This was not just disruptive; it was a sustained, violent attack,” the AON said in a statement signed by Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, its spokesperson.

“Effective immediately, Ms. Emmanson is banned from flying with any AON member airline, either domestically or internationally, for life.”

The AON commended Ibom Air for its swift and professional handling of the situation but warned that such violent incidents have become increasingly common.





The statement cited recent cases, including the unruly behaviour of Nigerian musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1) on a ValueJet flight and an altercation involving Senator Adams Oshiomhole on Air Peace.

The organisation also highlighted concerns about lapses in Aviation Security (AVSEC), urging the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to tighten security protocols at airports nationwide.

Reaffirming its zero-tolerance policy towards disruptive passengers, the AON said anyone who engages in similar conduct would face the same permanent ban, stressing that all actions will follow due process.