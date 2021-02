Rema is out his first single of the year titled – “Bounce”.

The 20-year-old singer, who is signed to Jonzing World, a subsidiary of Mavin Records, said in a statement issued on Friday that “this record was inspired by the luscious and magnificent body of the African woman”.

“Bounce” is Rema’s first song produced by the founder of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy.

Listen to the song and Share!