Anambra Police Repel Armed Robbers, Recover Two Stolen Lexus Vehicles in Awka and Oba

The Anambra State Police Command has successfully thwarted armed robbery operations in Oba and Awka, recovering two stolen Lexus vehicles in separate swift responses.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tochukwu Ikenga, revealed that the successful interventions were due to reinforced patrol strategies introduced by the Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu.

Ikenga explained that operatives from the Central Police Station (CPS) Awka recovered a Lexus ES 350 with registration number Lagos – BDG 350 JR, which was snatched along Ifite Road, Amaenyi. He narrated that four armed men using an unregistered tricycle blocked the victim, forcing him to abandon his vehicle before they escaped. “The swift response and coordinated chase by Police Operatives attached to the Central Police Station, Awka, led to the recovery of a snatched Lexus ES 350 car with registration number Lagos – BDG 350 JR, along Parkers Road, Awka, on September 4, 2025, at about 10.10 pm,” the statement read.

Similarly, another operation by police officers attached to Oba Division led to the recovery of a black Lexus RX 300 Jeep, with registration number Anambra – AWK 31 DU, abandoned near Mummy Hotel axis along the Owerri–Onitsha Expressway in the early hours of September 5.





Ikenga said the recovered vehicles were towed to police stations for safekeeping, stressing that efforts are ongoing to arrest the culprits behind the robbery attempts. He also applauded the residents for providing intelligence that aided the police. “To this end, the command appreciates the good people of Anambra for their timely and useful information, noting that effective collaboration between the Police and the public remains a key strategy in combating crime,” he stated.

okay.ng reports that the Anambra Police Command has intensified patrols and reinforced collaboration with residents to curb insecurity across the state.