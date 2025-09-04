Anambra Police Joint Operation Crushes Eastern Security Network and IPOB Stronghold in Aguata

The Anambra State Police Command has successfully dislodged a fortified camp belonging to members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Aguluezechukwu, Aguata Local Government Area.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the Command’s spokesperson, Superintendent of Police (SP) Tochukwu Ikenga, the camp was dismantled during a coordinated security raid that took place in the early hours of September 2, 2025.

Ikenga explained that the joint task force, comprising operatives of the police, the 302 Artillery Regiment of the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Anambra State Vigilante Group, neutralized the stronghold after more than five hours of intense confrontation.

He said, “During the operation, the militia members were successfully dislodged, their camp destroyed, while several of them escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds. A white Lexus 470 SUV and several Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were also recovered from the scene.”





The police spokesperson confirmed that the community has since been stabilised, assuring residents that patrols and monitoring efforts were ongoing to ensure safety. “The Anambra State Police Command reassures Ndi Anambra of its unwavering commitment to sustaining the fight against criminality and restoring peace across the State,” Ikenga added.

This latest raid follows a similar success by the Imo State Police Command Anti-Kidnapping Unit in Nempi, Oru West Local Government Area, where 29 suspects linked to ESN/IPOB were arrested.

okay.ng reports that security experts have commended the joint operation, describing it as a significant step towards dismantling secessionist networks in the South-East.