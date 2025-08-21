Anambra First Lady Reaches Out to Assaulted NYSC Member, Promises Justice

The wife of Anambra State Governor, Dr. Nonye Soludo, has extended an invitation to Miss Jenifer Elohor, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member who was assaulted by operatives of the Agunechemba security outfit in the state.

According to her aide, the First Lady personally reached out to the corps member via a phone call, sympathizing with her and requesting a meeting at the Government House.

“The wife of the governor, Dr. Nonye Soludo, has reached out to the NYSC member and invited her to the government house. She called her on phone and asked her and pleaded with her to come for a meeting. However, the lady told Her Excellency that she is not in Anambra State at the moment and promised to honour the invitation once she returns,” the aide disclosed.

The aide added that Miss Elohor was deeply touched by the gesture, describing the governor’s wife as humble and reassuring.





Meanwhile, the Anambra State Government confirmed the arrest of the operatives involved in the assault. Prince Ken Emeakayi, Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Community Security, stated that the officers acted outside professional standards.

“Although the officers were on legitimate duty when the incident occurred, their conduct during the search operation was unacceptable and regrettable,” he said.

Emeakayi revealed that the Agunechemba operatives, working with the central strike force, were in pursuit of suspected cultists when the corps member was attacked.

He explained: “As part of our internal conflict-resolution mechanism, the men involved have been arrested. We have also reached out to the victim and her NYSC local government headquarters, and they have even visited my office in Awka.”





The state government assured that disciplinary actions would follow, stressing that justice must prevail to deter similar misconduct.

okay.ng reports that the arrested officers were paraded in Awka and are currently in detention pending the outcome of investigations.