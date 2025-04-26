Anambra First Lady Champions Collective Fight Against Malaria on World Malaria Day 2025

On the occasion of World Malaria Day 2025, Dr. Nonye Soludo, the First Lady of Anambra State, has issued a compelling call for united community action to eradicate malaria in the state, okay.ng reports.

Highlighting Nigeria’s status as a malaria-endemic country, she emphasized the urgent need for intensified efforts to combat the disease.

In a statement released on Saturday, Dr. Soludo underscored the critical role of insecticide-treated nets in malaria prevention. “From 2023 till date, over 3.8 million free insecticide-treated nets have been distributed to homes and public health facilities in Anambra State,” she revealed, noting the significant impact of this initiative.

The First Lady referenced the 2025 World Malaria Day theme, “Malaria ends with us: Reinvest, reimagine, reignite,” as a powerful reminder that immediate and collective action is essential. “The World Health Organisation’s official report that malaria still claims an estimated one life every minute, with most deaths occurring in the African region, should really bother anyone who understands the overall implications,” she said.





Dr. Soludo further called on all stakeholders-including parents, guardians, schools, and religious institutions-to intensify immunization efforts during the ongoing 2025 World Immunisation Week in Anambra. “We want to ensure that every child within the vaccination age of zero to fifteen months who is living in Anambra State is duly covered,” she stressed.

She concluded with a heartfelt appeal to community leaders, urging them to regard the protection of children from vaccine-preventable diseases as a sacred responsibility. “The lives of these children are as important as the future we are building around them,” she affirmed.