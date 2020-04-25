Amokachi: I slept at T.B Joshua’s church for weeks to be healed but got no miracle

Former Super Eagles forward and Nigeria’s soccer ambassador, Daniel Amokachi has revealed how all his attempts to get a miracle healing failed despite sleeping at the altar of Prophet T.B Joshua’s Synagogue Church of All Nations for weeks.

Amokachi had flown back to the Lagos-based Synagogue Church of All Nations while attempting to relaunch his career after suffering a protracted knee injury he sustained ahead of the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

“The Bull”, as fondly called, told Brila FM on Friday that he was not healed even though he saw miracles at Synagogue.

According to the former Everton star, “I was at the church on the invitation of a friend who is a member. My friend, at that time, told me about the man of God and that I could meet my miracle if I met with the Pastor.

“At first, I wasn’t giving to it, but I later agreed and flew down to Nigeria from England to see the Pastor.

“I slept by the church’s altar for several weeks to receive healing. I was not healed, but I saw lots of miracles that happened to people.”

His football career more or less ended after he left Turkish aide Beşiktaş in 1999.

He failed medical test after signing with 1860 Munich and the contract was cancelled.