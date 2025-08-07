Amnesty International Demands Sowore’s Release, Slams “Bogus” Police Charges

Amnesty International Nigeria has strongly condemned the detention of renowned human rights advocate and Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, describing the Nigerian Police Force’s actions as a clear abuse of power.

Sowore, who honoured a police summons at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, was reportedly taken into custody by the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit. The department is said to be probing allegations of “forgery and inciting disturbance” against him.

However, in a strongly-worded statement posted late Wednesday on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, Amnesty International criticised the arrest and called it part of a disturbing pattern of harassment by the Nigerian authorities against dissenting voices.

“The Nigerian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Sowore and drop all bogus and politically motivated charges against him. The authorities should listen to critics instead of seeking to gag them through outright abuse of power,” Amnesty International stated.





The group insisted that Sowore’s continued legal troubles are rooted in his unrelenting activism and efforts to speak truth to power. It emphasized that peaceful protest and expression are democratic rights, not crimes.

According to Amnesty, “Nigerian authorities must allow Sowore to freely exercise his rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Apart from putting him through sham trials based on bogus charges, Sowore has been subjected to series of human rights violations.”

The organisation recalled that Sowore was previously declared a Prisoner of Conscience in 2019 after his initial detention for his involvement in peaceful protests. It lamented that since then, his fundamental rights have been repeatedly trampled upon by the state.

“Since 2019, Sowore has been facing arbitrary detentions and unfair trials solely for the peaceful exercise of his human rights,” Amnesty International added.





The recent arrest has sparked a new wave of protests, particularly among youth activists and civil society groups. Hashtags like #FreeSoworeNow and #RevolutionNow have once again taken over Nigerian social media, calling for his release and condemning the ongoing government clampdown on dissent.

Sowore was also sighted earlier joining demonstrators outside a courtroom in Abuja, who were calling for the resignation of the Inspector General of Police, under the banner of the “Egbetokun Must Go” movement. The gathering was marked by chants, placards, and calls for police reform and accountability.

okay.ng reports that this latest episode adds to the long-running legal and political drama surrounding Sowore, whose case has become emblematic of what many see as Nigeria’s democratic regression and intolerance for dissenting voices.

Observers have noted that the targeting of activists like Sowore raises critical questions about the boundaries of civil liberty in Nigeria. Human rights advocates argue that arbitrary arrests, fabricated charges, and prolonged trials are being used as tools to suppress peaceful opposition.

As of Thursday morning, calls for Sowore’s immediate release continue to mount both locally and internationally.