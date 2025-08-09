Ambode Denies ADC Governorship Bid, Declares ‘Unshakable’ Support for Tinubu 2027 Re-election

Former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has reaffirmed his unwavering support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, dismissing reports linking him to a governorship bid under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a statement issued on Friday, Ambode described the speculation as “false publications” aimed at creating distractions.

“I wish to publicly reaffirm my absolute and unshakable loyalty to the APC, the party under which I had the privilege of serving Lagos State as governor in 2015, and to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, my leader, mentor, and a tireless champion for Nigeria’s progress,” he said.

Praising Tinubu’s leadership, Ambode called him a “proven achiever and result-oriented leader”, citing key reforms in pensions, student loans, youth empowerment, and economic growth. He also credited the administration with ending fuel scarcity, strengthening security, and introducing policies aimed at improving citizens’ lives.





“His focus, determination, and inclusive governance style are restoring hope and delivering tangible results. I am convinced that, given another four years, Nigerians will have even greater reason to celebrate,” Ambode stated.

The former governor urged APC members and Nigerians at large to ignore political distractions and remain united ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Let it be clear: I stand solidly with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress. We will work together to ensure victory in 2027 to continue delivering the dividends of democracy to all Nigerians,” Ambode added.