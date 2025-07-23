Amaechi Urges Nigerians to Reject Tinubu in 2027, Warns of National Collapse

Former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has issued a stark warning to Nigerians against re-electing President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections, claiming that a second term for the incumbent could lead to a total collapse of the country.

Amaechi, who recently resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), made the remarks while addressing ADC coalition members in Rivers State. He emphasized the urgent need for political change and encouraged citizens to begin mobilizing for the next general election.

“We are new members of the ADC, it’s the adopted party of the coalition,” Amaechi declared. “Most importantly, have your eyes on 2027 and to have your eyes on 2027, please go home and start registration.”

He announced plans to set up a grassroots committee to mobilize support across the state, saying, “We will form a committee that will go from local government to local government, ward to ward to ascertain the number of people we have.”





The former Rivers State governor expressed deep concern over electoral malpractice in the state, alleging that Rivers is “notorious for writing results” and called for an end to such practices.

“Our state is notorious for writing results, and we must stop them from writing results,” he said. “When they said that they have already written results, it discourages voters from coming out.”

He urged ADC members to galvanize the electorate and ensure high voter turnout to unseat the current administration, warning of dire consequences if Tinubu remains in office.

“We should encourage people to come out and vote for the removal of the current government or we will all die of hunger,” he stated.





Amaechi pointed to the economic hardship Nigerians are experiencing during Tinubu’s first term, cautioning that the situation could deteriorate further in a second term.

“Currently, Nigerians are complaining in President Tinubu’s first tenure; imagine what the second tenure will be like. Then, you’ll be dead and buried,” he said.

Amaechi, who was once a prominent presidential aspirant under the APC, has become one of the most vocal critics of the Tinubu administration since his exit from the ruling party.