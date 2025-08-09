Amaechi Takes a Sharp Stand Against Coastal Road Project, Promises Swift Anti-Corruption Measures

Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of Transportation and a leading contender for Nigeria’s presidency, issued a bold statement during a live session on the social media platform X today. He announced his intention to halt the ongoing coastal road project should he assume office, labeling the initiative “a road for stealing.”

The coastal road, stretching from Lagos to Calabar, has been widely celebrated across the South South and South West regions of Nigeria. Many citizens laud President Bola Tinubu’s government for creating what they view as a transformative infrastructure project that will enhance connectivity and stimulate development in these zones.

Contrasting sharply with popular sentiment, Amaechi criticized the project, arguing that it serves corrupt interests rather than the public good. “I will abandon the coastal road,” he declared, “that road is for stealing.”

In the same broadcast, Amaechi set a remarkable anti-corruption benchmark: “If I do not end corruption in Nigeria within one month, I will tender my resignation.” This commitment marks a significant promise in Nigeria’s political landscape, illustrating his resolve to bring prompt and effective reforms in governance.





A former governor of Rivers State and an influential political figure, Amaechi is positioning himself as an agent of change amidst rising public frustration over economic challenges and perceived government opacity.

The coastal road project remains central to the current administration’s infrastructure agenda, intended to boost trade and mobility along Nigeria’s coastal corridor. However, Amaechi’s denunciation underscores the fierce political contestations around corruption and development ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

As he readies to challenge President Tinubu, Amaechi’s statements today highlight a campaign grounded in governance overhaul and anti-corruption. Whether Nigerians will embrace his pledge to forsake the coastal road project remains uncertain, but his promise to eradicate corruption within a month establishes a defining test of his potential leadership. okay.ng reports.