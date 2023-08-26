Dangote Faces Criticism Over Cement Price Disparities

Aliko Dangote, the wealthiest individual in Africa, is facing a surge of criticism from Nigerians who are questioning the fairness of his business empire.

The scrutiny stems from the perceived disparities in the prices of Dangote Group’s cement products within Nigeria and across other African nations.

As of the time of this report, discussions on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) have generated over 15,200 tweets highlighting concerns about the pricing discrepancies.

Many users are alleging that Dangote offers cement at more reasonable prices to other African countries, while Nigerian consumers experience higher costs for the same product.

One X user named Nefertiti raised the issue, noting that despite Dangote Cement’s production in Nigeria, the product is not offered at an affordable rate within the country.

Nefertiti said: “Dangote Cement is more expensive than imported cement, & you have all the raw materials in Nigeria. Contractors prefer imported cement, but cement import is banned in Nigeria. You must use Dangote by force. This is for those waiting to buy cheap petrol from the Dangote Refinery.”

Another X user, Abdullahayofel, pointed out that Dangote Cement benefits from locally sourced raw materials in Nigeria at minimal costs, giving the company a competitive advantage.

“Dangote cement is produced in Nigeria, The raw material is sourced locally in Nigeria at almost zero cost. Nothing is imported. Almost zero taxes yet the price of cement is 5,200 Naira in Nigeria and the same is sold in the Benin Republic at 3,699.15 Naira,“ Abdullahayofel posted.

Kelvin Odanz also expressed support for the idea that contractors are favoring imported cement due to the relatively high local prices of Dangote’s cement products.

“Apparently cement imported from abroad is cheaper than the one our sugar daddy and his clique produces in Nigeria. Contractors prefer importing it This is for those of you who think our sugar daddy’s refinery will help bring down the cost of fuel when finally completed. LOL for you,” he said.

The sentiment was echoed by a user identified as Captain Tango, who suggested that Dangote’s business success relies on government support and favorable treatment.

“Dangote is not the smartest politician, what he enjoys is government patronage thereby granting him crazy tax breaks and monopoly over the market. If INNOSON Motors or other businessmen have the same privileges he enjoys it will be good for all or throw the cement market open,“ Captain Tango said.

Priste highlighted the issue of a lack of a level playing field in Nigeria’s business landscape, attributing the cement market’s monopolization to government policies that allegedly stifle competitors and contribute to the pricing disparities.

“The issue is basically the lack of a level playing ground. Using the government to stifle other competitors is what has gotten us to this level of monopoly. This same dangote cement is cheaper in other West African countries,” Priste said.