Alberta Petroleum Ltd (APEL) Recruitment 2025: Canada Roles for Nigerians and South Africans — Positions, Requirements, How to Apply

Alberta Petroleum Ltd (APEL), described as a Canada-based oil and gas company, has announced employment opportunities for qualified candidates to work with its team in Alberta Province, Canada, before eventual deployment to outlets being commissioned in Africa.

Okay.ng reports that the offer is framed as a two-year renewable contract with duty stations in Edmonton and Calgary.

Roles available

According to the job circular seen by Okay.ng, the company is inviting applications for Health and Safety Officers, Drivers, Petroleum Engineering Assistants, Logistics Assistants, Records Assistants, and Administrative Assistants. The notice states that interested applicants should be from Nigeria or South Africa.

Minimum qualifications and eligibility

The circular lists a Diploma in a relevant field as the baseline academic requirement. Candidates are expected to be fluent in English, both spoken and written, to demonstrate strong interpersonal skills, and to be able to work under minimum supervision. The notice adds that applicants should not have any criminal record. Successful candidates with certificates obtained outside Canada are told they will be required to complete an Education Credential Assessment (ECA) as part of immigration-related processes.





Duty stations and contract terms

APEL indicates that successful candidates will work at the main office in Alberta for two years under an employment contract, renewable upon performance and business need. The company further notes that after this period, staff may be transferred to its African outlets once operational.

How to apply

Applications are to be sent by email with a CV and academic documents to [email protected]. The notice says submissions should be addressed to The Executive Secretary, Alberta Petroleum Ltd, Canada. The application deadline provided on the circular is 15 September 2025.

Important notice for applicants

Okay.ng advises readers to follow standard recruitment safety practices. Do not pay anyone for application forms, tests, or job placement. Keep copies of all submissions, use the exact name order that appears on your official IDs, and be prepared to provide proof of qualifications, proof of address, and identity documents during screening. Where an ECA is required, start early, since verification timelines can affect deployment schedules.

What this opportunity means

The roles listed align with operations, HSE, logistics, and administrative functions typically required to support upstream and midstream projects. For qualified candidates, the most competitive applications will pair the stated minimum requirements with industry certifications, verifiable experience, and clear evidence of safety and compliance training.