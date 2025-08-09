News

Alara of Aramoko Ekiti, Oba Olu Adegoke Adeyemi, Is Dead

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
Oba Olu Adegoke Adeyemi
Oba Olu Adegoke Adeyemi

The people of Aramoko Ekiti in Ekiti State are mourning the loss of their traditional ruler, Oba Olu Adegoke Adeyemi, who died on Friday at the age of 82.

In a statement issued by his family on Saturday, the late monarch was celebrated for his “remarkable leadership, wisdom, and dedication to the welfare of his people.” The family described his reign as a period marked by unity, cultural preservation, and steady development.

Born on December 4, 1942, Oba Adeyemi’s life was defined by service in multiple capacities. He began as a teacher, later rose through the ranks as a senior civil servant, and served as Sole Administrator of the former Ifesowapo Local Government. His commitment to community growth continued after he ascended the throne in 2009.

During his time as Chancellor of Ekiti State University, the late Oba championed projects aimed at improving educational standards and expanding access for local students. The family noted that his tenure as Alara was distinguished by initiatives in conflict resolution, youth empowerment, and infrastructure development, all of which strengthened communal bonds.

“Oba Adeyemi’s impact on the community will forever be cherished as testament to his enduring legacies,” the statement read.

Funeral arrangements, according to the family, will be announced in due course.

Muhammad A. Aliyu
