Akwa Ibom Unveils Decade-Long Electricity Reform Roadmap to Ensure Power for All by 2034

The Akwa Ibom State Government has rolled out a 10-year electricity reform plan aimed at delivering quality power to all households and positioning the state as a national model for energy reform by 2034.

Governor Umo Eno made the announcement at the close of a two-day Electricity Summit held at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Ikot Ekpene, where he reiterated his administration’s determination to address decades of power deficit in the state.

According to a government statement, the summit focused on collaborative solutions to ensure energy sufficiency. Eno stressed that success in the electricity sector could only be achieved through joint efforts.

“We have listened. We have learned. And we will act. But let me stress this: success will not come from government alone. It will come from partnerships with the private sector, with our federal counterparts, with development finance institutions, with investors and licensees, and with you, the people of Akwa Ibom,” the governor said.





He outlined plans to create the Akwa Ibom State Electricity Regulation Commission (AKSERC) to oversee tariffs and licensing with transparency, as well as the Akwa Ibom State Electrification Agency (AISEA), tasked with extending power to rural and underserved communities.

okay.ng reports that Governor Eno promised the immediate constitution of these boards within one month, alongside a recruitment drive via the ARISE Employment Portal. He emphasized that the process would be merit-based and devoid of political bias.

Part of the strategy includes rehabilitating and commercializing the Ibom Power Company, establishing a state-owned distribution company, and launching the Akwa Ibom Electricity Market with the state holding majority shares. Renewable energy will also play a critical role, with 20% of future supply projected to come from clean sources.

“These are not distant promises—they are immediate, measurable, and achievable at various times within the next 24 months or even less,” Eno assured.





The announcement follows President Bola Tinubu’s ratification of the National Integrated Electricity Policy earlier this year, which aims to unlock over $122.2 billion in investments to transform Nigeria’s power sector.