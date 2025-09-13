News

Akwa Ibom Govt raises 2025 budget to ₦1.65 trillion

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
2 Min Read

The Akwa Ibom State Executive Council, led by Governor Umo Eno, has expanded the 2025 budget to N1.65 trillion from the initial N955 billion, citing emerging expenditures.

The announcement was made by Rt. Hon. Aniekan Umanah, Commissioner for Information, on September 12, 2025. The council met at the Executive Council Chamber, Government House, Uyo, to realign priorities and accommodate new government project costs.

The supplementary budget added N695 billion to the original appropriation, with N125.66 billion for recurrent expenditure and N569.34 billion for capital projects. The Medium-Term Expenditure Framework was amended from N980 billion to N1.7 trillion in compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Law.

Funds will cover implementation of the new minimum wage, allowances for NYSC members, emergency flood and erosion control, completion of ongoing projects, and construction of new infrastructure, including the Ibom CNG Mass Transit buses. The budget also supports newly created ministries: Sports, Digital Economy, Humanitarian Services, and Rural Development.

- Advertisement -

Governor Eno declared a State of Emergency in the Health Sector to accelerate reforms. The council ordered upgrades to medical facilities, recruitment of 2,000 healthcare workers with VIN waivers, and engagement of retired medical personnel on contract. Health training institutions will also be enhanced to improve workforce capacity.

The Governor instructed council members to intensify efforts toward the ARISE Agenda, aiming for comprehensive state development.

okay.ng reports this budget expansion reflects Akwa Ibom’s focus on infrastructure, social welfare, and healthcare reforms for 2025.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByOGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
Previous Article Hilda Baci Explains Why 200 Bags of Rice Were Cooked in Record-Breaking Jollof Attempt
Next Article Federal Government to Convert 417 Grazing Reserves into Modern Livestock Villages

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,520.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,065.00
Sell₦2,105.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 2 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

NUPRC reports crude oil losses at 16-year low
Energy & Oil
Ossiomo Power Plant Rejects Allegations of Debt to Chinese Partner, Assures Customers of Full Power Restoration
News
Fatal Crash on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves One Dead, Nine Injured
News
Osun Governor Orders Urgent Action Over Convicted Monarch’s Throne Crisis
News
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu
Sanwo-Olu Challenges Nigerian Youths to Uphold Integrity and Build a Better Future
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like