Akwa Ibom Govt raises 2025 budget to ₦1.65 trillion

The Akwa Ibom State Executive Council, led by Governor Umo Eno, has expanded the 2025 budget to N1.65 trillion from the initial N955 billion, citing emerging expenditures.

The announcement was made by Rt. Hon. Aniekan Umanah, Commissioner for Information, on September 12, 2025. The council met at the Executive Council Chamber, Government House, Uyo, to realign priorities and accommodate new government project costs.

The supplementary budget added N695 billion to the original appropriation, with N125.66 billion for recurrent expenditure and N569.34 billion for capital projects. The Medium-Term Expenditure Framework was amended from N980 billion to N1.7 trillion in compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Law.

Funds will cover implementation of the new minimum wage, allowances for NYSC members, emergency flood and erosion control, completion of ongoing projects, and construction of new infrastructure, including the Ibom CNG Mass Transit buses. The budget also supports newly created ministries: Sports, Digital Economy, Humanitarian Services, and Rural Development.





Governor Eno declared a State of Emergency in the Health Sector to accelerate reforms. The council ordered upgrades to medical facilities, recruitment of 2,000 healthcare workers with VIN waivers, and engagement of retired medical personnel on contract. Health training institutions will also be enhanced to improve workforce capacity.

The Governor instructed council members to intensify efforts toward the ARISE Agenda, aiming for comprehensive state development.

okay.ng reports this budget expansion reflects Akwa Ibom’s focus on infrastructure, social welfare, and healthcare reforms for 2025.