Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno Hints at Possible Exit from PDP

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has stirred political speculation after suggesting that his political journey beyond 2027 may not continue on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking on Tuesday during a constituency outreach in Ikot Akpankuk, Ukanafun Local Government Area, the governor used an aviation analogy that many interpreted as a veiled hint at defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) or another party.

“If you wanted to travel with Ibom Airline, and on the verge of taking off, it developed a fault that won’t enable it to fly, won’t you board the next available plane to take you to your destination?” Eno asked, addressing a large gathering at the town square meeting for the Ukanafun/Oruk Anam federal constituency.

Okay.ng reports that the comment comes amid rising tensions and disunity within the PDP, which has seen recent high-profile defections, including that of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to the APC.





Though Governor Eno has not formally announced a departure from the PDP, his remarks have added fuel to the growing speculation about a broader political shift in Akwa Ibom and at the national level.

Despite raising doubts about the PDP’s future as a viable political vehicle, Eno reaffirmed his commitment to service delivery, urging his supporters to remain focused on the developmental goals of his administration.