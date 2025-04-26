Akanu Ibiam Airport in Enugu Set to Resume Flights Monday After Emergency Repairs

Flight operations at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, will recommence on Monday, April 28, 2025, the Federal Government has confirmed.

The airport had been closed for a week to address a severe rupture discovered on the runway’s asphalt surface, which posed safety risks to aircraft landings and takeoffs.

In a statement issued by Mrs. Obiageli Orah, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at FAAN, the emergency repairs have now been finalized. “Rehabilitation works on the runway have been completed, and the runway is cleared for landings and takeoffs by the engineers working with FAAN,” she said.

The repairs commenced on April 22 and were originally planned to last until May 6, but the accelerated work allowed for an earlier reopening date. FAAN thanked all airport users and stakeholders for their understanding during the closure and apologized for the disruption, emphasizing that safety was the paramount concern.





This latest repair effort is part of ongoing infrastructure upgrades at the airport, which received a N10 billion allocation in 2019 for runway extension and rehabilitation. The contract was awarded to PW Construction Company during the administration of former Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika. Earlier, the airport underwent significant remodeling funded by a $500 million Chinese loan under Princess Stella Oduah’s tenure, leading to its reopening in 2014.

The closure had forced airlines like Air Peace to halt flights to Enugu temporarily, affecting passenger travel plans. With the runway now restored, the airport is expected to return to full operational capacity.