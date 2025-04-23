Akanu Ibiam Airport Concession Nears Completion, Enugu Air Launch Imminent

Hope is soaring for air travelers and the economic landscape of Enugu State as the government announces significant progress in the concession process for the Akanu Ibiam International Airport. According to the State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Obi Ozor, the crucial undertaking is over 70 per cent finalized and is projected to conclude by the second quarter of 2025, paving the way for substantial upgrades to the vital aviation hub.

Speaking on the local television program “Enugu Kwenu,” Dr. Ozor emphasized that the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Aviation, is spearheading the concession in close collaboration with private investors. This announcement comes on the heels of clarifications from the Minister for Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who recently addressed concerns about the transparency of the ongoing process, assuring stakeholders of its integrity.

Both Minister Keyamo and Commissioner Ozor have underscored the transformative impact the concession will have once finalized. The selected concessionaires are slated to commence critical upgrades, a development eagerly anticipated by the region. These enhancements, as detailed by Dr. Ozor, include the long-awaited completion of the international terminal, the establishment of a modern cargo terminal, the development of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities, the construction of essential aircraft hangars, and a significant extension of the airport’s runway.

“The Federal Government has been remarkably supportive of the state’s aspirations in the aviation sector,” Dr. Ozor affirmed. “We are witnessing dedicated efforts from private investors working hand-in-hand with the Federal Ministry of Aviation to bring the Akanu Ibiam International Airport concession to a successful conclusion, facilitating its immediate rehabilitation and enhanced operational capacity.”





He further elaborated, stating, “We understand that the process has crossed the 70 per cent mark, and we are optimistic that the remaining 30 per cent will be wrapped up within the second quarter of 2025. This timeline should enable the concessionaires to mobilize and complete the much-needed international wing of the airport, alongside the cargo terminal, the MRO facilities, and other vital infrastructure such as the runway extension and hangars.”

Adding another layer of excitement to the state’s aviation prospects, Dr. Ozor revealed that the Enugu State Government is in the final stages of preparations for the launch of Enugu Air, a state-backed airline poised to commence operations in May 2025. This ambitious initiative signals the state’s commitment to bolstering connectivity and fostering economic growth through a robust air transport system.

The dual developments – the near completion of the airport concession and the imminent launch of Enugu Air – hold significant promise for the people of Enugu State and the wider Southeast region. Improved infrastructure at Akanu Ibiam International Airport will not only enhance the travel experience for passengers but also unlock opportunities for increased trade, investment, and tourism. The establishment of Enugu Air will further boost connectivity, potentially creating jobs and stimulating economic activity within the state.





As the second quarter of 2025 approaches, stakeholders and residents alike will be keenly watching for the finalization of the concession process, a pivotal step towards realizing the full potential of Akanu Ibiam International Airport. Coupled with the anticipated launch of Enugu Air, the aviation sector in Enugu State is poised for a significant uplift, promising enhanced connectivity and economic prosperity for the region.