Airtel Africa Foundation Launches Bold Agenda to Empower 10 Million Africans

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
The Airtel Africa Foundation has officially unveiled a continental initiative designed to transform the lives of over 10 million Africans by the year 2030. The plan, announced in Lagos, Nigeria, focuses on education, digital inclusion, financial literacy, and environmental sustainability.

At the launch event, Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Dinesh Balsingh, said the foundation represents a strategic commitment to shaping Africa’s socio-economic development through access to education and digital empowerment.

“We gather today to officially present the Airtel Africa Foundation to the world. This foundation carries forward our tradition of social investment and multiplies its reach with a sharper focus, a stronger platform, and a groundbreaking vision,” he said.

According to Balsingh, the foundation has already begun providing schools with devices, internet access, and teacher training to prepare the younger generation for success in the digital economy.

Group Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa, Sunil Taldar, highlighted the tangible progress already achieved. “We have visited over 1,200 schools, impacted more than one million students, and trained 17,000 teachers in digital education across our 14 markets. A very large portion of the foundation’s investment will go into Nigeria,” he said.

Chairman of Airtel Africa Foundation, Dr. Segun Ogunsanya, described the initiative as a “catalyst for change,” noting that true wealth is determined by what is given back to society.

The foundation has already reconstructed six schools across Nigeria, donated smart devices to teachers, and introduced the Airtel Africa Fellowship, which provides scholarships, mentorship, and international exchange opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

“Beyond building schools, we are supporting students who cannot afford school fees through scholarships, and we are working towards building a major tech hub in Nigeria,” Ogunsanya added. He also revealed that 100 new scholarships will soon be awarded to Nigerian students, in addition to those already benefiting from international sponsorship.

Employees of Airtel are central to the initiative, with over 1,100 staff members volunteering their expertise for mentorship, coaching, and community-based projects.

okay.ng reports that the Airtel Africa Foundation has been operational since July 2024 across 14 countries, bridging the digital divide and preparing Africa’s youth for the challenges of the 21st century.

