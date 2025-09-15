Air Peace Graduate Trainee Programme 2025/2026: Requirements, Portal, How to Apply, Deadline

Air Peace Limited is accepting applications for its Graduate Trainee Programme (GTP) 2025/2026, a fast-track pipeline for young professionals who want to build careers in Nigeria’s aviation industry. The airline says it’s looking for ambitious, innovative graduates with a proactive mindset who can adapt to a dynamic, fast-paced environment.

Programme: Air Peace Graduate Trainee Programme 2025/2026

Air Peace Application portal: https://flyairpeace.com/graduate-trainee-program/

Deadline: 30 September 2025

Location: Nigeria (roles/rotations determined by business needs)

Who they want: High-potential graduates eager to learn, grow, and contribute meaningfully to organisational goals

Eligibility requirements (from the official call)

Age: Not older than 30 years at the date of application

Education: Minimum Second Class Lower (2:2) degree from an accredited university

Mindset & skills: Strong desire to learn and grow, proactive, adaptable, and able to thrive in a fast-paced work environment

National Service: NYSC Discharge Certificate, Exclusion Letter, or Letter of Exemption

Note: The flier specifies a university degree. If you hold an HND or international qualification, confirm eligibility on the portal.

What the Graduate Trainee Programme offers

Structured classroom learning + on-the-job rotations across key units (operations, commercial, customer experience, engineering support, corporate functions, etc.)

+ across key units (operations, commercial, customer experience, engineering support, corporate functions, etc.) Coaching and mentorship from industry professionals

from industry professionals Performance reviews that feed into entry-level roles upon successful completion

(Detailed benefits, salary and posting locations are shared during the selection process.)

How to apply (step-by-step)

Visit the portal: flyairpeace.com/graduate-trainee-program/ Review the programme details and click Apply. Create an account or log in to the careers page. Fill the online form accurately. Upload your documents (see checklist below). Review and submit before 30 September 2025.

Documents checklist (prepare clear PDFs)

Updated CV/Resume (1–2 pages)

(1–2 pages) Degree certificate or official statement of result

NYSC: Discharge/Exemption/Exclusion as applicable

Valid ID (National ID, Passport, or Driver's Licence) — if requested on the portal

(National ID, Passport, or Driver’s Licence) — if requested on the portal Transcripts or professional certificates (optional but helpful)

Pro tip: Name files professionally, e.g., Firstname_Lastname_AirPeaceGTP2025_CV.pdf .

How to stand out (ATS-friendly tips)

Start your CV with a 3–4 line summary linking your degree to aviation/business impact.

Quantify achievements: "Led a team of 5 for capstone; reduced turnaround time by 22% using Excel automation."

Demonstrate digital fluency (Excel/Sheets, PowerPoint, data analysis basics, collaboration tools).

Showcase leadership & teamwork: student associations, internships, community projects.

: student associations, internships, community projects. Keep formatting clean; avoid graphics-heavy templates that confuse applicant tracking systems.

Likely selection stages (typical for graduate intakes)

Application screening Online aptitude/competency tests Assessment centre or case exercise Interviews (technical/HR/culture) Offer & onboarding

FAQs

What’s the age limit?

Applicants must be ≤ 30 years on the application date.

Minimum grade?

At least a Second Class Lower (2:2).

Is NYSC compulsory?

Yes—submit Discharge, Exemption, or Exclusion.

Do I need aviation experience?

Is there an application fee?

No. Do not pay anyone. Apply only via the official Air Peace portal.

Final checklist before you hit “Submit”