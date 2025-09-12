News

Air Peace Crew Test Positive for Alcohol, Cannabis After Port Harcourt Incident – NSIB

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has revealed that toxicology tests conducted on the flight crew of an Air Peace Boeing 737-524 aircraft involved in a July 13, 2025, incident showed positive results for alcohol and cannabis use.

Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Mrs. Bimbo Oladeji, confirmed the findings while presenting the bureau’s preliminary report.

“Initial toxicological tests conducted on the flight crew revealed positive results for certain substances, including indicators of alcohol consumption. A cabin crew member also tested positive for THC, the psychoactive component in cannabis,” Oladeji said.

The aircraft, with nationality and registration marks 5N-BQQ, was operating a scheduled domestic flight from Lagos to Port Harcourt with 103 persons on board when it landed long on Runway 21 after an unstabilised final approach.

“The aircraft touched down 2,264 metres from the runway threshold and came to a final stop 209 metres into the clearway. All passengers and crew disembarked safely, and no injuries were reported,” Oladeji added.

NSIB disclosed that the findings are being reviewed under the human performance and safety management components of the investigation. The bureau has issued immediate safety recommendations for Air Peace to strengthen crew resource management (CRM) training and to reinforce internal procedures for fitness-for-duty monitoring before flight dispatch.

“The full preliminary report, including detailed findings, is available for download on the NSIB website. The report represents early findings and is subject to further analysis. The final report will present detailed conclusions and additional recommendations to enhance aviation safety in Nigeria,” Oladeji said.

