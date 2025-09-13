Air Peace Crew Challenge NSIB Report Over Alleged Alcohol and Drug Test Results

Two members of Air Peace Nigeria Limited’s flight crew have openly rejected claims by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) that they tested positive for alcohol and marijuana after an aircraft incident at Port Harcourt International Airport in Rivers State.

The co-pilot, David Bernard, and a cabin crew member, Maduneme Victory, stated in separate interviews that the toxicology report released by NSIB was inaccurate and damaging to their reputation.

Incident and Report Findings

The incident occurred on Sunday, July 13, 2025, when an Air Peace aircraft veered off the runway during landing in Port Harcourt. According to NSIB, the aircraft touched down 2,264 metres from the runway threshold—far beyond the approved landing zone—and came to a halt 209 metres into the clearway. Fortunately, all passengers disembarked without injuries.





A preliminary report signed by the Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance at NSIB, Mrs. Bimbo Oladeji, indicated that toxicological screening revealed alcohol in one crew member’s system and traces of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive compound in cannabis, in another.

The report stated, “Initial toxicological tests conducted on the flight crew revealed positive results for certain substances, including indicators of alcohol consumption. A cabin crew member also tested positive for THC, the psychoactive component in cannabis. These results are being reviewed under the human performance and safety management components of the investigation.”

Crew’s Rebuttal

Co-pilot Bernard strongly denied the results, insisting he does not consume alcohol or use drugs. Speaking on Arise Television, he questioned the credibility of the tests.





“I don’t drink and secondly, we are in 2025, if you are trying to do an alcohol and blood test, we have something called the breathalyser, where you have to do your test right there. But these guys at the Port Harcourt Airport took our blood samples and urine on the 13th and then, they are coming back on the 23rd of July with the result. How long does it take for a result to be out?” Bernard said.

He stressed that Air Peace carries out routine random tests to ensure flight crew are sober and fit to operate, making it unlikely that any staff would risk their jobs.

Similarly, cabin crew member Victory labelled the report a deliberate attempt to tarnish Air Peace’s reputation.

She recounted, “On July 13th, after we landed, we waited for NSIB to come on board. Then they came and started their investigation. And five hours later, they asked us to come into a room to do a test. Normally, when this kind of test is done, immediately after a drug test and alcohol test, you are supposed to get your results within a few hours. But this was not given to us that day. Ten days later, on the 6th, I was called by the NCAA (Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority) to come and pick up a letter.”

According to her, a follow-up test at an aviation-recognised medical centre returned negative results, which contradicted NSIB’s earlier claims. She warned that if the bureau failed to withdraw the report, she might pursue legal action for defamation.

Airline, Public Reactions

Air Peace clarified that the co-pilot had already been cleared by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and returned to active flying duties. The airline emphasized its zero-tolerance policy for alcohol and drug use, adding that its safety monitoring protocols were stricter than regulatory requirements.

okay.ng reports that aviation experts and frequent flyers have voiced concern about the conflicting positions between NSIB and NCAA, saying it highlights possible regulatory gaps in Nigeria’s aviation oversight.

A passenger, Maria, lamented that the development had instilled fear in travelers. “I am supposed to fly to Abuja with my friend tomorrow. She has insisted that we would rather leave today to go by road because the news of the ‘drinking or drunk pilot’ has caused panic in everybody.”

Regulatory Standoff

Captain Alex Badeh, Director-General of NSIB, defended the bureau’s findings, clarifying that the toxicological tests were conducted at the Rivers State Hospital Management Department of Medical Laboratory, not directly by NSIB.

He added, “We have published countless reports. This is not our first. So, it is surprising to suddenly hear it is a smear campaign against Air Peace.”

As of press time, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority had yet to reconcile its clearance of the co-pilot with NSIB’s preliminary findings.