Celebrities

Legendary Juju Musician Ahuja Bello Dies at 83, One Day After Birthday Celebration

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
Ahuja Bello
Ahuja Bello

The Nigerian music industry has lost one of its golden voices as veteran Juju music star, Ahuja Bello, passed away early Monday, just a day after celebrating his 83rd birthday.

His daughter, Bello Festus Aderemi, confirmed the sad news in a heartfelt tribute shared on Facebook. “Rest in peace my lovely dad, Alhaji Ahuja Bello. We love you but God loves you more,” she wrote.

The singer’s band page, Ahuja Bello and His Golden Eagles Band, also announced his passing with the message: “Though you are gone, your light continues to shine in our hearts. RIP Ahuja Bello.”

Born Ismaila Dele Bello on August 24, 1942, in Iseyin, Oyo State, Ahuja Bello carved a reputation as a talented guitarist, vocalist, and Juju icon during the 1970s and 1980s. Initially trained as an electronic technician, his passion for music led him to establish his own band, Ahuja Bello and His Golden Eagles Band, in 1976.

- Advertisement -

He quickly rose to prominence with albums that became street anthems, including Awa ti Danfo and Ariya ti de, earning him a place among the greats of the Juju scene. In 1979, he recorded Ahuja in London and struck up a friendship with reggae legend Bob Marley, a relationship that further cemented his influence in African music history.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article BREAKING: Peoples Democratic Party Endorses Umar Damagum as National Chairman

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,535.00
Sell₦1,550.00
GBP
Buy₦2,085.00
Sell₦2,130.00
EUR
Buy₦1,765.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 13 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

BREAKING: Peoples Democratic Party Endorses Umar Damagum as National Chairman
Politics
FRSC
Federal Road Safety Corps Alerts Nigerians on Rising Employment Scam Syndicates
News
President Tinubu Receives Grand Military Reception at Planalto Palace in Brazil
International
Rooboy
Rooboy Becomes New Head of House in Week Five of BBNaija Season 10
BBNaija
FCT Minister’s Aide Pushes for National Identification Number and Verified IDs as Mandatory Requirement for Social Media Accounts
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like