Legendary Juju Musician Ahuja Bello Dies at 83, One Day After Birthday Celebration

The Nigerian music industry has lost one of its golden voices as veteran Juju music star, Ahuja Bello, passed away early Monday, just a day after celebrating his 83rd birthday.

His daughter, Bello Festus Aderemi, confirmed the sad news in a heartfelt tribute shared on Facebook. “Rest in peace my lovely dad, Alhaji Ahuja Bello. We love you but God loves you more,” she wrote.

The singer’s band page, Ahuja Bello and His Golden Eagles Band, also announced his passing with the message: “Though you are gone, your light continues to shine in our hearts. RIP Ahuja Bello.”

Born Ismaila Dele Bello on August 24, 1942, in Iseyin, Oyo State, Ahuja Bello carved a reputation as a talented guitarist, vocalist, and Juju icon during the 1970s and 1980s. Initially trained as an electronic technician, his passion for music led him to establish his own band, Ahuja Bello and His Golden Eagles Band, in 1976.





He quickly rose to prominence with albums that became street anthems, including Awa ti Danfo and Ariya ti de, earning him a place among the greats of the Juju scene. In 1979, he recorded Ahuja in London and struck up a friendship with reggae legend Bob Marley, a relationship that further cemented his influence in African music history.