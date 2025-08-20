Agulu Youths Caution Politicians Against Verbal Attacks on Peter Obi

Youths of Agulu community in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State have issued a stern warning to politicians, urging them to stop making derogatory remarks about their kinsman and former state governor, Mr. Peter Obi.

The youths, under the leadership of Chairman, Maduagwu Eric-Kenny, and Secretary, Chamberlain Egoh, released a statement in Awka on Wednesday condemning what they described as “unfounded attacks” from desperate politicians seeking to win votes.

According to the group, many politicians who visit Agulu during campaigns resort to mocking Obi, despite having previously benefitted from his generosity and political influence. They described such behavior as “provocative and unacceptable.”

“Peter Obi’s name commands respect not only in Nigerian politics but also on the global stage. We will never allow anyone, regardless of position or influence, to diminish his image,” the statement read.





The youths further declared that any politician visiting Agulu must refrain from making disparaging comments about Obi. They emphasized that future attempts to malign him would be met with “organized, peaceful, but resolute resistance.”

They also stressed that just as other communities defend their political leaders, Agulu people would continue to cherish and protect Obi as a symbol of identity and pride.

okay.ng reports that Obi, who served as governor of Anambra and later emerged as the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, continues to hold significant respect across Nigeria and internationally.