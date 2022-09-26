Again! Nigeria in total blackout as national grid collapses

Nigeria’s electricity national grid has collapsed again resulting in a total blackout in the country, Okay.ng reports.

This was confirmed by several electricity distribution companies in a notice on Monday.

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC, EEDC, in its notice said: “Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.”

Also, the Benin Electricity Distribution Company EPlc (BEDC) confirmed this development in a notice.

“The Management of BEDC Electricity Plc (BEDC) regrets to notify its customers within its franchise states of Delta, Edo, Ekiti and Ondo of a system collapse which occurred today, 26th September 2022 at 10:51hrs,” the notice reads.

“As a result of this development, all our feeders are out of supply and this has caused disruption of power supply to our esteemed customers across these coverage areas.

“We plead for your kind understanding over the situation and assure that supply will be normalised in due course immediately the system is restored.”