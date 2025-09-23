Politics

African Lawmakers Unite to Tackle $587bn Annual Revenue Leakages

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
3 Min Read

Lawmakers from across Africa have pledged stronger collaboration to curb annual revenue leakages estimated at $587 billion, an amount revealed by the African Development Bank (AfDB) in May 2025.

The issue topped discussions yesterday in Abuja at the opening session of the 8th Conference of the African Network of Parliamentary Budget Offices, held at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, who delivered the keynote address, said the gathering came at a crucial time when fiscal and governance challenges continue to limit the continent’s development. He stressed that corruption, illicit financial flows, and inefficiency in public spending were the major contributors to capital flight.

“According to the African Development Bank, Africa loses over $587 billion annually to capital flight. Corruption alone drains about $148 billion, while illicit trade, mispricing, smuggling, and profit shifting siphon away billions more. This is money that should be building roads in Lagos, equipping hospitals in Nairobi, or improving schools in Accra,” Abbas said.

- Advertisement -

He noted that Nigeria’s experience highlights the scale of the challenge, disclosing that the country loses about $18 billion each year through financial crimes in public procurement. The Speaker stressed that such losses amount to roughly 3.8 percent of Nigeria’s GDP and could easily fund social programmes many times over.

Abbas said the National Assembly is advancing reforms to strengthen legislative oversight and ensure accountability in public finance. He revealed that the parliament is working toward establishing the National Assembly Budget and Research Office (NABRO) as an independent and non-partisan budget office comparable to the U.S. Congressional Budget Office.

“We envisage NABRO as a catalyst for evidence-based budgeting. Beyond this, we are revising fiscal responsibility and finance laws to enhance budget discipline and transparency, while empowering our Public Accounts Committees to act decisively on audit findings,” he added.

Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, described the conference as a critical platform for peer learning and capacity building among African countries. He urged delegates to use the forum to strengthen evidence-based financial management systems.

- Advertisement -

Delegates from 16 African nations, including Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, Namibia, and Sierra Leone, attended the Abuja meeting, which focused on building stronger institutions to plug financial leakages and improve governance across the continent.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByOGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
Previous Article NYSC Sets Date for 2025 Batch B Stream II Orientation
Next Article Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan BREAKING: Senate Reopens Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Office After Six-Month Suspension Ends

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,510.00
Sell₦1,525.00
GBP
Buy₦2,050.00
Sell₦2,100.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,785.00

Updated: 1 day ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan
BREAKING: Senate Reopens Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Office After Six-Month Suspension Ends
News Top stories
NYSC Sets Date for 2025 Batch B Stream II Orientation
Education
US to Deny Entry to Corrupt Nigerian Officials
International
Peter Obi
Peter Obi Decries Killing of Security Personnel, Calls for Stronger Support to Bereaved Families
News
Trump to Deliver Keynote as United Nations Opens 80th General Assembly Session
International
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like