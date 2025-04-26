Africa Faces Trade Crossroads as New US Tariffs Spur Self-Reliance Push

As the ripple effects of newly imposed U.S. tariffs begin to spread across the globe, Africa finds itself at a critical juncture, compelled to accelerate its ambitions for stronger internal trade and decreased reliance on external economic powers. This was the stark warning delivered by World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Friday, speaking on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington.

While acknowledging that the immediate macroeconomic impact of the April 2 tariffs, enacted by President Donald Trump, might appear limited – with only 6.5% of Africa’s exports destined for the U.S. and a mere 4.4% of its imports originating from the nation – Okonjo-Iweala emphasized a deeper, more systemic vulnerability. “We are not trading much, which is not a good thing,” she told reporters, underscoring the continent’s overall low levels of both internal and external trade. “And within Africa, a handful of countries are very severely impacted.”

The WTO Chief highlighted the precarious situation facing Lesotho, a low-income nation bracing for a potential near-halving of its GDP growth. Lesotho currently exports approximately $200 million worth of textiles to the U.S. while importing a meager $3 million in return. Under the new reciprocal tariff regime, the nation’s outbound goods could face levies as high as 50%.

“If those tariffs are implemented, Lesotho will lose a lot of its exports to the U.S.,” Okonjo-Iweala stated with concern. “Even if it gains a little by exporting elsewhere, the net loss is significant.” This scenario paints a vivid picture of how even seemingly targeted trade policies can disproportionately impact smaller, trade-dependent economies.





The challenges extend beyond Lesotho. West African nations Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire are also bracing for significant headwinds. Ghana faces a 10% tariff, while Côte d’Ivoire, an agricultural powerhouse exporting nearly $1 billion in cocoa to the U.S., now confronts a 21% duty. Okonjo-Iweala cautioned that such measures could destabilize West African economies heavily reliant on a narrow spectrum of exports. “Côte d’Ivoire’s cocoa income will disappear across the border if you have differential reciprocal tariffs,” she warned, highlighting the potential for significant economic disruption.

While appealing to Washington to consider exemptions for the most vulnerable nations, Okonjo-Iweala’s message carried a strong undercurrent of self-determination. “The message is simply that Africa must become more self-reliant,” she asserted. “Aid is disappearing. We need investment.” This shift in focus underscores a growing recognition that long-term economic stability necessitates home-grown solutions.

The path to greater self-reliance, according to the WTO Director-General, lies in a multi-pronged approach. Mobilizing domestic resources, streamlining often cumbersome regulatory bottlenecks, and, crucially, deepening intra-African trade are paramount. Currently, trade within the continent accounts for a relatively low 16% to 20% of its total commerce, a figure that signifies substantial untapped potential.





“We can’t afford to remain at the mercy of external shocks,” Okonjo-Iweala declared, her tone emphasizing the urgency of the moment. “This is a wake-up call.” Her remarks resonate with a growing consensus among African leaders and economists that fostering stronger continental trade links is not merely an aspiration but a necessity for building resilient and sustainable economies in an increasingly unpredictable global landscape. The new U.S. tariffs, while posing immediate challenges for some, may ultimately serve as a catalyst for the long-overdue strengthening of Africa’s internal economic fabric.