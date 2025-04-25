The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), a leading multilateral financial institution dedicated to fostering intra- and extra-African trade, has announced a compelling opportunity for students and recent graduates. The Bank is inviting applications for its highly competitive 6-month Internship Program, designed to cultivate the next generation of African leaders and global change-makers. This initiative offers invaluable hands-on experience within the dynamic fields of trade, finance, and economic development.

While traditionally internships may be unpaid, Afreximbank is demonstrating its commitment to investing in talent by providing successful candidates with significant financial support. Interns will receive a monthly, tax-free stipend of $1,000. Furthermore, those relocating from outside the host country will benefit from an additional housing allowance of $500 per month, easing the financial burden often associated with such opportunities.

This thoughtfully structured program provides a unique platform for interns to work directly alongside seasoned industry experts, gaining practical insights into the intricacies of African trade and economic transformation. As stated in the official announcement, the program aims to “nurture the next generation of African leaders and global change-makers,” offering a direct pathway to contribute to the continent’s progress.

Who Can Seize This Opportunity?





Afreximbank has cast a wide net to attract a diverse pool of talent. The Internship Program is open to students who are citizens of the Bank’s member states, individuals of African descent within the diaspora, and even non-African students who share the Bank’s vision for Africa’s advancement.

To be eligible for this enriching experience, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be aged between 20 and 32 during the 2025 application year.

Be currently enrolled in a full-time undergraduate or postgraduate program at a recognized academic institution.

Be pursuing studies in relevant disciplines such as economics, finance, accounting, law, engineering, statistics, or social sciences.

Possess fluency in either English or French. Notably, proficiency in Arabic or Portuguese is considered a valuable asset.

Secure an official recommendation letter from their academic institution, endorsing their participation for the maximum six-month internship duration.

Inside the Program: Structure and Location

The Afreximbank Internship Program operates biannually, with intakes in January and June, each lasting a maximum of six months. While the majority of interns will be based at the Bank’s headquarters in the vibrant city of Cairo, Egypt, promising opportunities may also arise within other entities of the Afreximbank Group located across the African continent.





Upon arrival, interns will participate in a comprehensive induction program, ensuring a smooth integration into the Bank’s operations and culture. Following this initial phase, they will be assigned to departments that align with their academic backgrounds and professional aspirations, allowing for focused learning and contribution.

Recognizing the value of holistic development, the program incorporates a rotation system, exposing interns to various departments within the Bank’s value chain. This broad exposure provides a well-rounded understanding of Afreximbank’s multifaceted operations. Furthermore, each intern will be assigned a dedicated mentor, offering guidance, support, and valuable insights throughout their tenure.

A key component of the internship is the requirement for participants to submit a detailed report at the program’s conclusion. This report should articulate their key learnings and, importantly, outline how they envision applying this newfound knowledge to contribute to Africa’s ongoing development.

Ready to Apply? Here’s How

Afreximbank has streamlined the application process through its online internship application portal, which remains open year-round. Interested candidates are encouraged to prepare the following required documents:

A compelling letter of application outlining their interest and suitability for the program.

A comprehensive Curriculum Vitae (CV) detailing their academic and professional experiences.

A clear copy of their valid passport for identification purposes.

Certified copies of their academic certificates, demonstrating their educational qualifications.

A formal recommendation letter from their educational institution, attesting to their academic standing and suitability for the internship.

A concise, one-page Statement of Intent articulating their goals for participating in the program and what they hope to achieve.

Aspiring interns can access the application portal directly through the provided link. It is crucial to note that the deadline for the current application cycle is April 30, 2025.

Upon successful selection, candidates will have a two-week window to formally accept the offer and submit all necessary documentation. Failure to meet this deadline will unfortunately result in the automatic withdrawal of the internship offer.

Understanding the Afreximbank Group

For those unfamiliar, the Afreximbank Group is a multifaceted organization comprising several key entities working synergistically to advance African trade and development. These include:

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank): The core institution focused on financing and promoting intra- and extra-African trade.

The Fund for Export Development of Africa (FEDA): The Group's private equity arm, dedicated to providing growth capital to African businesses.

The Pan African Payments and Settlements System (PAPSS): A revolutionary platform facilitating instant cross-border payments in local African currencies.

Afrexinsure: The Group's captive insurance subsidiary, providing risk management solutions.

Established through an agreement signed by member states and multilateral organizations, Afreximbank holds the esteemed status of an international organization. Its unique shareholder structure includes African governments, African private and institutional investors, as well as non-African counterparts, reflecting its collaborative and global outlook. Headquartered in Cairo, Egypt, the Bank has strategically expanded its presence across the continent with branches in Harare (Zimbabwe), Abuja (Nigeria), Abidjan (Ivory Coast), Kampala (Uganda), Yaoundé (Cameroon), and even extending its reach to Bridgetown, Barbados.

This Internship Program represents a significant investment in Africa’s future, offering a launchpad for talented individuals to gain invaluable experience, contribute to the continent’s economic growth, and become the leaders of tomorrow. Aspiring candidates are strongly encouraged to seize this exceptional opportunity.