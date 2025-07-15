Afenifere Hails Late Awujale of Ijebuland as a Model Monarch for Leadership and Integrity

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization Afenifere has paid tribute to the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, describing him as an exemplary monarch whose reign spanned 62 years with a profound positive influence on his people and Yoruba land.

Chief Reuben Fasoranti, the group’s leader, made the commendation on Tuesday, shortly after the revered traditional ruler passed away on Sunday, July 13, aged 91.

According to the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Jare Ajayi, who issued a statement from Ibadan, Oyo State, the late Awujale was among the ancestral kings in Yorubaland that elevated the stature of traditional royalty. “He led a life worthy of emulation in terms of integrity, focus and dedication to serving the people,” Fasoranti said.

Tracing the monarch’s journey, it was revealed that the then Prince Adetona was crowned on April 5, 1960, and promptly became a member of the Western Region House of Chiefs. Before ascending the throne, Adetona studied Accountancy in the United Kingdom and started public service in the defunct Western Region, where his conduct earned respect.





Throughout his tenure, he held several leadership roles, including headship of the Traditional Rulers Council in Ogun State, further cementing his legacy of wise and enlightened governance.

The Afenifere leader also highlighted the late Awujale’s patriotism, especially his contributions during the turmoil following the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, noting his dedication to Yoruba causes and national unity.

Celebrated for enriching the cultural heritage of Yorubaland, Oba Adetona’s reign brought the Ojude-Oba festival to international prominence.

In closing, Fasoranti expressed condolences to the Ogun State Government, the people of Ijebuland, Yoruba nation, and the entire body of Nigerian traditional rulers, praying that the Awujale’s soul rests in perfect peace.





Okay.ng reports that tributes continue to flow in recognizing the monarch’s rare virtues and contributions.