Afam 2 Power Plant Adds 160MW to National Grid, Says Sahara Group

Sahara Group has confirmed that its Afam 2 Power Plant in Rivers State is now contributing 160 megawatts (MW) of electricity to Nigeria’s national grid.

In a statement by its Head of Corporate Communications, Bethel Obioma, Sahara Group said the increased supply reflects its commitment to providing reliable power for households, businesses, and communities across the country.

Group Managing Director of Sahara Power Group, Dr. Kola Adesina, said the achievement was made possible by improved gas supply and recent infrastructure upgrades at the plant. He noted that the ramp-up was recorded without any downtime, underscoring the technical expertise of the workforce.

Adesina added that the expansion aligns with the Federal Government’s energy transition goals and efforts to strengthen power infrastructure nationwide. “We remain grateful for the support of regulators, stakeholders, and host communities in driving inclusive energy access across Nigeria,” he said.





The 180MW Afam 2 Power Plant was inaugurated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on June 5, 2025. At the commissioning, Tinubu commended Sahara Group, First Independent Power Limited, and Crescendough Nigeria Limited for their investments in the project, describing it as a step toward sustainable energy.

Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, also described the project as a landmark in public-private collaboration but warned that rising debt in the sector could threaten its operations and future investments if not urgently addressed.

Sahara Power Group, a subsidiary of Sahara Group, is a major private player in Africa’s power sector. Its portfolio includes Egbin Power Plc, the largest private thermal plant in sub-Saharan Africa, Ikeja Electric Plc, and First Independent Power Limited.