Aero Contractors Refunds Passenger N80,250 After Three-Year Delay Following NCAA Intervention

Yusuf Abubakar
By Yusuf Abubakar
2 Min Read

After a three-year wait, a Nigerian traveler has finally received a refund of N80,250 from Aero Contractors following the intervention of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Nafisa Njidda Gyadale took to social media to share her experience, narrating how Aero Contractors cancelled her Yola–Abuja flight just a day before departure. Stranded, she had to spend extra days before securing another ticket on a different airline.

According to Gyadale, despite filling out a refund form and receiving a confirmation email, no refund was processed for years. “When I asked if I could use the ticket later, they told me it had expired. Expired how? I just left it and moved on,” she recalled.

Things changed earlier this month when her husband mentioned the case to an NCAA official, who immediately requested her flight details. Gyadale said she was shocked by the swift response:

“That very day, Aero sent me an apology email saying their system was upgraded and they lost my details. They even called to confirm I got the mail. And today, after three whole years, my refund finally landed.”

She confirmed receiving N80,250 into her bank account, describing it humorously as “free money” after such a long wait.

Gyadale encouraged other passengers facing similar issues not to remain silent:

“If any airline cancels your flight and refuses to refund you, don’t just keep quiet. Report them to NCAA – they will fight for you.”

