Adulterated Fuel: Excess methanol discovered in petrol supply chain – NMDPRA

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has confirmed that adulterated petrol, fuel with methanol quantities above Nigeria’s specification, was discovered in the supply chain.

NMDPRA said this in a statement issued on Tuesday while reacting to concerns by Nigerians and other stakeholders over reports of adulterated petrol in circulation.

The statement read: “Methanol is a regular additive in petrol and is usually blended to acceptable quantity.

“To ensure vehicular and equipment safety, the limited quantity of the impacted product has been isolated from the market, including those loaded in trucks.

“Our technical team, in conjunction with NNPC and other industry stakeholders will continue to monitor and ensure quality products are adequately supplied and distributed nationwide. So there is no need to panic.

“The sole supplier has been identified and further commercial and appropriate actions shall be taken by the authorities and the NNPC.

“The NNPC Limited and all marketing companies have been directed to sustain sufficient distribution of petrol products in all retail outlets nationwide to avoid any scarcity.

“Meanwhile, the NNPC has intensified efforts at increasing the supply of petroleum products in the market in order to bridge any unforeseen supply gap.”