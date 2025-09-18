Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas Transfers Leadership Back to Governor Fubara After Stabilising Rivers State

Rivers State witnessed a symbolic return to civilian governance on Thursday as Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.) formally handed over the reins of authority to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, marking the conclusion of a six-month administrative intervention.

The retired naval officer, who had served as Sole Administrator since March following a declaration of a State of Emergency by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said the state had overcome its political instability and was “firmly on the path of restored order.”

Highlighting his achievements, Ibas listed the conduct of local government elections, the reconstitution of statutory boards, and the passage of the state budget by the National Assembly as key milestones during his interim stewardship.

In his parting words, the former Chief of Naval Staff urged political actors and citizens alike to prioritise unity and democratic dialogue over rivalry.





“One of the enduring lessons of this season is that the exercise of power without restraint can cripple institutions, and rivalry without dialogue clearly endangers democracy,” he said.

He further emphasized that the strength of Rivers’ future lies in citizens’ support for Governor Fubara:

“No matter how competent and no matter how clear your vision may be, it can only come to fruition and thrive with the active support of citizens.”

Rear Admiral Ibas expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for entrusting him with the responsibility of stabilising Rivers, acknowledging the sacrifices of security agencies and the resilience of the people.

He closed his address with a prayerful appeal:





“May this state never again be brought to the brink of collapse. May we always choose unity over division, dialogue over discord, and progress over paralysis.”

President Tinubu had earlier declared the end of emergency rule, clearing the way for Fubara’s reinstatement.

okay.ng reports that the transition signals the resumption of full democratic governance in Rivers State, often regarded as the “treasure base of the nation” due to its oil wealth and socio-political importance.