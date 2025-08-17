Adeyemi Family Challenges Exclusion from Anikilaya Royal Lineage in Ijebu Ode

The Adeyemi ruling house, a prominent branch of the Anikilaya dynasty, has strongly rejected what it described as a deliberate attempt to erase its name from the royal lineage of the Awujale stool of Ijebuland in Ogun State.

The development comes a month after the passing of the late monarch, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, who reigned as the Awujale of Ijebuland for more than six decades before joining his ancestors.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Adedeji Ademola Adeyemi, speaking on behalf of the Adeyemi ruling house, accused some members of the Anikilaya family of “deliberately distorting history by removing the name of the Adeyemis from the family lineage.”

Adeyemi provided historical context, explaining that Adeyemi Anikilaya was the eldest crown prince of Oba Anikilaya Saagun, who reigned as Awujale in 1821. According to him, “Adeyemi Anikilaya was the eldest crown prince of the late Oba Anikilaya Saagun, while Ogbagba and Ademolu were his remaining two sons.”





He recalled that “Prince Ademola Aiyegbajeje Adeyemi was selected for the stool of Awujale after the demise of Oba Daniel Adesanya, Gbelegbuwa II, in 1959, but he rejected the offer. His immediate brother, Prince Mubashiru Adedipupo Adeyemi, the father of late Oba SK Adetona, contested and pushed forward his son, Sikiru Kayode Adetona of the Adeyemi Anikilaya family, who received the blessings of the kingmakers and was crowned Awujale in 1960.”

The family stressed that they reject attempts by “some members who erroneously gave the headship to the second-born and included two others who were not part of the lineage.”

Specifically, the statement noted: “Putting the record straight, the Adeyemi ruling house rejected the inclusion of Mabadeje, Adekoya Ofirigidi, and Adeire Adeewu, who were unknown alleged children of late Oba Anikilaya Saagun Figbajoye, who reigned in 1821.”

The Adeyemi house insists that its members remain the legitimate descendants of the eldest son of Oba Anikilaya Saagun and warned the public to “disregard the so-called submissions of a few misguided members of the family posted in the media, whose submissions are inconsequential and fraught with falsehood.”





okay.ng reports that the debate over the rightful lineage comes as succession tussles intensify following the transition of Oba Adetona, one of Nigeria’s longest-reigning traditional rulers.