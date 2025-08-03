Ademola Lookman Hands in Transfer Request, Accuses Atalanta of Broken Promises

Ademola Lookman has officially handed in a transfer request to leave Atalanta, citing broken promises and poor treatment by the club.

The Nigerian international and Europa League hero revealed his decision in an emotional open letter shared on social media, marking a dramatic turn in his three-year stint with the Serie A side.

In the heartfelt message, Lookman expressed his deep appreciation for the club and its supporters, calling his time in Bergamo one of the most meaningful experiences of his career.

“Over the past three years at Atalanta, I’ve given absolutely everything. Not just as a footballer, but as a person. I’ve always worn the shirt with pride and tried to represent this club and the city of Bergamo with heart, passion and dedication,” Lookman wrote.





He described winning the UEFA Europa League as one of his proudest moments and praised the unforgettable connection built with the fans. But despite his emotional ties to the club, Lookman said it was time to move on.

“There have been numerous clubs approach Atalanta in the past and I have previously always stayed loyal. However, myself and the ownership of the club have been in agreement that now is the right time and the club were clear with me that if a fair offer came in, they would allow me to move.”

The 26-year-old forward, who scored a historic hat-trick in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen, said he has now received an acceptable offer—but claims Atalanta is blocking the move for unclear reasons.

“Despite now receiving an offer in alignment to what I believe had been discussed, sadly the club are blocking the opportunity for reasons I do not understand.”





Lookman also revealed that he endured several months of what he described as “broken promises” and poor treatment, both personally and professionally.

“Sadly I feel I have no choice but to speak out for what I believe is right and I feel that enough is enough. I can confirm I have now handed in a formal transfer request.”

He ended his message with an apology to fans and a plea for understanding, insisting his stance is about fairness and transparency.

“To the fans—the heartbeat of this club—I want to say this: I’m truly sorry it’s come to this… The support you have always given me has been incredible and the bond we have created together is special.”

Lookman hopes to work amicably with Atalanta to resolve the situation and secure his exit.