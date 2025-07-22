Adeleke Reaffirms Loyalty to PDP Amid Rumours

Governor Dispels Defection Claims, Highlights Achievements

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has firmly rejected speculation regarding his possible defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), maintaining that he has no plans to leave the party. Addressing the media immediately after commencing the dualisation of the 3.5km Ila township road in Ila-Orangun, Adeleke expressed his unwavering promise to serve the people of Osun.

“I am glad that we are here today to flag off the dualization of the Ila township road project despite the lingering uncertainties in the nation. I have vowed to my God and the good people of the State that I am committed to serving them, and I will never be distracted from my vow to serve the people of the State,” he declared.

Governor Adeleke further reported progress in infrastructural development, noting the completion of over 175km of roads, as well as ongoing dualisation and flyover projects statewide. While in Ikirun, he emphasized the importance of the 39km Osogbo-Ikirun-Inisha-Okuku-Ijabe-Ila Odo express road, pledging its completion within a year.





He remarked, “The second phase, which we are flagging off today, is almost the same length as what was completed in 12 years. By the grace of God, we intend to deliver this project within 12 months.”

“Our gathering here to witness the materialisation of a new era is not an accident of history. We are all programmed by Almighty God to be what we have been, what we are and what we will be in future.”

okay.ng reports that Chief Bola Oyebamiji, CEO of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and an APC governorship aspirant, has called for calm among party supporters amid defection rumors. Oyebamiji criticized Adeleke’s administration for what he termed as mismanagement of the significant revenue increase in the state over the past 30 months, asserting, “Though our leader, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, is coming to tell you everything as regards the defection rumour of Governor Ademola Adeleke into our revered party – APC, he sent me to tell you that there is no cause for alarm. He asked me to let you know that there is nothing to fear. Our leaders are in charge and no reason to panic. The leaders are in control. No one will reap the fruit of your labour.”

Meanwhile, Senator Babajide Omoworare, a former lawmaker from Osun-East, claimed that Adeleke’s victories in the 2022 election stemmed from internal conflicts within the opposition APC, rather than electoral success alone. “Adeleke and PDP did not win the election in Osun in 2022, the APC lost it due to internal discord. But we will not lose again. I’m here to help us get it right,” he stated, citing his election-winning experience as a factor in the upcoming contest.