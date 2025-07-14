ADC Declares Nationwide Political Hiatus to Commemorate Buhari’s Enduring Legacy

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced a three-day suspension of all political engagements across the country as a mark of respect following the demise of Nigeria’s former President Muhammadu Buhari. This gesture underscores the party’s recognition of Buhari’s profound impact on Nigeria’s unity and democratic progress.

In a statement issued by Paul Mumeh, Media Adviser to the ADC Interim National Chairman, Senator David Mark, the party’s leader, extolled Buhari’s remarkable service to the nation. “President Muhammadu Buhari was a statesman of exceptional character. As a soldier, he fought bravely to preserve the unity and territorial integrity of our nation. As a democratically elected President, he contributed significantly to the growth and consolidation of democratic governance in Nigeria. His leadership reflected discipline, commitment, and a deep sense of patriotism,” Senator Mark declared.

The ADC’s decision to pause political activities at both the national and state levels highlights its commitment to honouring Buhari’s legacy. The party further urged the Federal Government to enshrine Buhari’s memory through lasting monuments or institutions that embody the values he championed. “We believe it is only fitting that his name and contributions be etched permanently into the national memory through the establishment of monuments, institutions, or initiatives that reflect the values he stood for,” added Senator Mark.

Extending heartfelt condolences to the Buhari family and the Nigerian populace, the ADC called on its members and supporters to observe the mourning period with solemnity and respect, emphasizing the importance of unity during this time.





